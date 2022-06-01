ST. LOUIS — Martin’s Tunes and Eats are known for their big portions, just look at their pork tenderloin and tacos – they are big as your face. On Sundays, enjoy a family meal and listen to the house band, “Shell Shack” from 3pm to 7pm. Then there’s a special celebration from June 20 to 26, you won’t want to miss out on Beach Week! We invite you to be our guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to Martin’s Tunes and Eats!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction