ST. LOUIS — Burgers, brisket, and burnt ends are must-tries when you first go to Duke’s BBQ.

Before you sit down to order the main dish, try the burnt-end Rangoon or the pulled pork nachos!

We invite you to Be Our Guest with a purchase of a $50 gift card for just $25 to use Duke’s BBQ in Wentzville. These will go fast!!

Visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com to purchase while supplies last.