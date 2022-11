ST. LOUIS — Burgers, brisket, and burnt ends are must-tries when you first go to Duke’s BBQ. Before you sit down to order the main dish, try the burnt end ragoons or the pulled pork nachos!

We invite you to Be Our Guest by purchasing a $50 gift card to Duke’s BBQ in Wentzville for only $25. These will go fast. Visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com to purchase while supplies last.