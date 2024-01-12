ST. LOUIS – Prados is the place to go when you need a delicious meal anytime during the week.

Be sure to check out their brunches on the weekend too! We invite you to Be Our Guest in Prados by visiting FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com to purchase while supplies last.

Be sure to register for the High West Bourbon Tasting Dinner on January 31 at 6:30 p.m.; it’s a collaboration with Sugarfire BBQ Wentzville and will be held at The Reserve at Sugarfire in Wentzville.

Find Prados at 21 Meadow Circle Drive at the Meadows in Lake St. Louis.