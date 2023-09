ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – We all want some of that spumoni ice cream from The Old Spaghetti Factory!

We invite you to Be our guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to The Old Spaghetti Factory. These will go fast!

The Old Spaghetti Factory has two locations – Laclede’s Landing and Chesterfield!