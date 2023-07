New menu items are ready for you to try at Prados in Lake St. Louis. This is one of the best modern Mexican eateries in the area! We invite you to Be our guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to Prados. These will go fast! Find Prados in Lake St. Louis at 21 Meadow Circle Drive!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction