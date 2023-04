ST. LOUIS — Get authentic Mexican street food from Tacos Wey! They are family-owned with family recipes that are oh so good! We invite you to be our guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com, where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25. These will go fast! Tacos Wey is located at 9040 Gravois Road in South County.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction