ST. LOUIS – Uncle Julio’s is celebrating Cinco de Mayo all month long, and so can you!

We invite you to Be our guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com, where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to Uncle Julio’s.

Get them now because they are going fast! Uncle Julio’s is at 2011 S Lindbergh Blvd. in Frontenac.