ST. PETERS, Mo. – Be our Guest and visit Mi Mexico Lindo in St. Peters for a quick lunch, date night or family dinner.

Head over to FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com and purchase a $40 gift certificate for $20 while they last.

Mi Mexico Lindo brings the best items and the freshest ingredients with a modern take on some favorite family recipes. You can also get the best margarita in town and take it to go!