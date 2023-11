ST. LOUIS – Boujee Beer Mom Ashley Harmon is the co-owner of ‘Chillax Tap and Co.’ in St. Peters, Missouri.

It’s a great space to drink your favorite craft beers on tap, and on Wednesday we got Ashley’s pick of fall brews. Ashley always brings something extra to her segments, and today she found some of the tastiest sweets to pair with her beers.

Be sure to check out ‘Eat My Sweets. Chillaxstl.com FB: Boujee Beer Mom

IG: boujeebeermom Youtube: Boujee Beer Moms bakesy.shop/b/eat-my-sweets