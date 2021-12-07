Boujee Beer Moms fly high with their winter flight craft beers

Food And Drink

ST. LOUIS – They are small-scale brewmasters with big ideas on the best tastes that will usher in the winter season. Ashley Harmon landed in the Studio STL kitchen Tuesday with some flights and her picks of the perfect craft brews. Cheers!

Instagram: Boujeebeermoms

