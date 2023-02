ST. LOUIS – Grab your gals or your buds and head to Old Bakery Beer Co. this Sunday.

They are having a Galentine’s Day Market from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Get this, they will have an Aphrodisiac Tea Blend Workshop by Flourish Farms.

Building on that, will be the marvelous beer and truffle pairing and other specials. It’s a few hours to escape and appreciate all the wonderful friends you have.

OldBakeryBeer.com

400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton, IL

Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.