ST. LOUIS – We all need a place that brings people together over food and drink.

St. Louis Hop Shop is just that kind of place. They bring the best in craft brews from all over the nation and local ones too.

Stop in, grab a brew, and browse the selections. They have well over 600 to choose from.

Saint Louis Hop Shop

2600 Cherokee StreetSaintLouisHopShop.com