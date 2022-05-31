ST. LOUIS — Here’s a math problem – add the Saint Louis Zoo with Urban Chestnut Brewing Company and what’s the answer? The Big Cat Golden Pilsner! This collaboration has been going on since 2019. This year’s brew is available now at the zoo, Urban Chestnut, and groceries stores. For each case sold, $3 dollars go toward the zoo’s animal care and conservation. They can feature the Amur leopard, a rare and most endangered cat in the world. Big Cat Country at the zoo has those leopards and two female cubs were born this April!

UrbanChestnut.comSTLZoo.org/visit/zoo-bier