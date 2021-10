WASHINGTON – The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation Monday evening honoring 13 military service members killed in August at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, along with 10 fellow Marines, a Navy corpsman, and an Army Staff Sgt., died Aug. 26 in a terrorist bombing as they were working to screen Afghans and others at the airport trying to leave the country. At least 169 Afghans were also killed.