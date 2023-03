EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – From poke bowl, to noodles, to veggie dishes and more – they have it all at Wang Gang Asian.

We invite you to Be Our Guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com, where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to Wang Gang Asian in Edwardsville.

They are located at 1035 Century Drive in Edwardsville, Illinois. Visit WangGangAsian.com.