ST. LOUIS – So, what’s the big deal about liquid nitrogen in the ice cream industry? Well, it makes the ice cream more creamy and sweeter! That’s what’s behind the creations you will make at Buzzed Bull Creamery in St. Charles. Walk in and make up your own ice cream treat and more!

BuzzedBullCreamery.com

1520 South 5th Street #105

St. Charles, MO 63303