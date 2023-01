ST. LOUIS – Amy’s Cake Pop Shop speaks all the languages of love.

For Valentine’s Day, you will want to sign up for their class. You will be greeted with a mocktail or cocktail (whiskey as well), then you will learn how to make charcuterie boards from Allison Schilling of STL Cheeseboards.

Next, you and your sweetie will get a step-by-step lesson on making cake pops and everything goes home with you. Make it a Valentine’s Day that is fun and relaxing and oh so tasty.

AmysCakePopShop.com