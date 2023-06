ST. LOUIS – What’s trending for the summer cakes?

Owner of the Celebrating Life Cake Boutique stopped by, and we all know whatever she touches, looks and tastes fantastic. She showed us the latest cake trends.

Be sure to stop by her shop because you can get cake by the slice, order a cupcake bar, and they had items for us who are gluten-free and keto-friendly!

CelebratingLifeCakes.com