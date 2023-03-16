ST. LOUIS – Owner of The Gin Room, Natasha Bahrami, is a semifinalist for a James Beard Award for outstanding bar!

Rightfully so, because she and her team are dedicated to making a Midwestern mecca for gin. The Gin Room Houses over 300 different variations of gin.

Today, Natasha stopped in to mix up a couple of fantastic creations. Later on next month, be sure to get a ticket for Cocktails & Croquet, a Seersucker & Sundress Summer kick-off party.

It’s at the Wild Carrot at 3901 Shaw Boulevard on Sunday, April 2, from noon to 3pm.

Get tickets to Cocktails & Croquet Summer Cocktail Affair

NatashasGinRoom.com