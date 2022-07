ST. LOUIS – Nadia and Maya are just 11 and 9, but don’t let their youth fool you.

They are hustling and are finding out early that hard work pays off, and how to balance work and homework. The sisters started their own cookie business and it’s really taking off. Hear more from them and get some tips on how you can become an entrepreneur.

Chocolate Girls’ Cookies

Chocolategirlscookies.com

Facebook: Chocolate Girls Cookies LLC