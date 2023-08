ST. LOUIS – No oven or stove required!

We are making spring rolls Tuesday with the founder of the Center for Plant-Based Living. Caryn Dugan taught how to easily make spring rolls.

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait until she shows us how to use rice paper! Get the recipe, become a member, or take a class. The Center for Plant-Based Living is truly a health gem in our community!

Spring Roll Recipe can be found here: STLVegGirl.com/recipes

Cpbl-stl.com