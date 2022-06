ST. LOUIS – El Fogon Colombian food was created to give the St. Louis area an authentic taste of Colombian cuisine.

The family first started creating dishes for festivals around St. Louis and now there’s a brick & mortar store in Brentwood called Maize & Wheat. Chelsea stopped by to explore the menu and the Columbian cuisine in this latest edition of Chow with Chelsea.

Maize & Wheat

1912 S Brentwood Blvd.

Brentwood, MO 63144

MaizeandWheat.com