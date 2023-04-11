ST. LOUIS – The movie Renfield, follows the assistant of the one and only Dracula.

The film hits theaters this Friday. Nicolas Cage plays the most wonderfully vicious and narcissistic Dracula, while Renfield is masterfully depicted by Nicholas Hoult.

All is well until Renfield gets weary of 90 years of service, and he tries to set himself free from the control of Dracula. It’s a horror flick for sure, but there are so many layers to the film, and it will make you laugh out loud.

What is also layered are the cocktails and pasta we are serving up in honor of Renfield! Chef Liz Schuester from Tenacious Eats cooked and mixed the most delicious drinks and entrée!

RenfieldMovie.com

TenaciousEats.com