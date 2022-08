ST. LOUIS — The founder and primary baker of Damn Fine Hand Pies sold out of her donuts in just 90 minutes at the Tower Grove Farmers Market this past weekend.

Madeline Hissong says she was humbled and surprised how much donuts can be a hit in the STL.

She graces our kitchen once again and shows us some of her latest totally tasty treats.

Damn Fine Hand Pies

Every Tuesday and Saturday at the Tower Groves Farmers Market

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 4 p.m.

Instagram: damnfinehandpies