Daylight Donuts thrives after opening during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Like any good love story, Daylight Donuts was founded over drinks at a Mexican restaurant. All they wanted to do was make the best donuts they could and sell them to everyone.

Daylight Donuts opened last November at the height of the pandemic and now employs 30 people. They think of themselves as the All American Donut shop, complete with a drive-thru. They are open late, and offer frozen custard, Boozy donuts, and shakes.

They even have entered the catering world and can provide donuts for weddings, events, and corporate catering.

Learn more at daylightdonuts-stl.com.