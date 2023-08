ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Dorm rooms can be the necessary places for great ideas.

One young woman made a chickpea oatmeal. Her friend asked about what she was making and both agreed, it was good! This was all in a dorm room at Washington University.

Both women graduated and launched the first ever chickpea oatmeal. See more about their story and their launch of this great tasting, healthy food! You will find ChiChi Oatmeal at Fresh Thyme, Straub’s and Dierbergs Brentwood.

Chickpeaoats.com