ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest for bars and taverns!

See how to celebrate Drinksgiving from one of the best people who really know their craft beers, Ashley Harmon. She mixed and made drinks for us on Wednesday.

Now if you want to work that hard, head to Ashley’s place, Chillax Tap & Co. in St. Peters!

Chillaxstl.com

IG: boujeebeermom

Youtube: Boujee Beer Moms