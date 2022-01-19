Dry January never tasted so good with the non-alcoholic drinks at Winslow’s Table and Vicia

ST. LOUIS – Two trends are happening this winter. People are looking to date non-drinkers, and more people are doing dry January. So why not have a date at Winslow’s table or Vicia. Kara Flaherty stopped by to mix it up a bit with her non-alcoholic concoctions that are just as creative as they are tasty! Bottoms up to the best dry January ever!
Winslow’s Table
7213 Delmar Blvd
University City, Missouri 63130
314-725-7559
winslowstable.com
Vicia
4260 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108
314-553-9239
viciarestaurant.com