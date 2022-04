ST. LOUIS – Put in some fancy chocolates or a favorite adult drink, brew, or two! Get creative and have fun making an Easter basket for the bigger kids in your life. Chef Shimon Otsuka of NOMIS chocolates makes his creations at Le Meridien St. Louis in Clayton. Taste some of his creations like the pate de fruit and the two cocktails he came up with based on those sweets!

