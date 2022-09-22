ST. LOUIS – The 10th annual Brew in the Lou Beer Festival returns to Francis Park in south St. Louis.

This is one of the best beer festivals in the city, and it benefits the Lutheran schools that serve 8,300 students and 500 teachers. This is a one-stop tasting event showcasing St. Louis’ best beer, wine, spirits, and food.

Proceeds support scholarships and educational services for children of all faiths at 35 member schools in the St. Louis area.

Brew in the Lou

Saturday, October 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Francis Park in South St. Louis

For tickets: LESAstl.org