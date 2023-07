ST. LOUIS – Spend some time enjoying great food and even better drinks at the Rooftop Revue Drag Brunch this weekend.

It’s on the roof of the St. Louis Hotel -the one with the stunning views! Vegan dishes will be the stand-outs and don’t forget to get several uniquely crafted cocktails from 4 Hands and 1220 Spirits!

Eventbrite.com

TabbiKatt.com/brunch