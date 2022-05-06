ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The owner and founder of Crispy Edge started making potstickers in his kitchen back in 2013. The idea of making all kinds of potstickers has stuck to fans across the metro area.

Owner David Dresner opened Crispy Edge in the Tower Grove neighborhood and now those little pockets of happiness can be found in Dierbergs, Fresh Thyme, Randall’s Schnucks and Straubs.

