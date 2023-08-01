ST. LOUIS – We all need fats in our diets, but not from highly processed foods or those industrial seed oils.

See how Caryn Dugan uses her air-fryer to make the perfect crispy fries and still have those healthy fats in her meal plan. Don’t forget Caryn’s Moroccan food class is happening Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Center for Plant-Based Living in Kirkwood.

Also, be sure to check out the latest episode of The Doc and Chef series on YouTube!

The Doc & Chef- Killer Fats and Magical Air Frying