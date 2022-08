ST. LOUIS – Filipino food is one of the most delectable foods you can have. It’s no different at the Fattened Caf. Not only do they make their sauces and food available at area Schnucks, but they are also all about sharing great recipes that we all can make at home. See their new line of BBQ sauces as we cook up a St. Louis standard – pork steaks!

TheFattenedcaf.com