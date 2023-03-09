ST. LOUIS – For the entirety of Lent season, Chicken Scratch will be having a ‘Fried Fish’ special on Fridays through April 7!
The fish sandwich can be paired with mac salad, marinated kale, or roasted beets!
Check them out at City Foundry.
by: Stephanie Knight
