ST. LOUIS – We solemnly swear we are up to no good, especially when we have Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery in our back lot.

Owner Tamara Keefe drove by with her ice cream truck to show off new flavors. They are a nod to the Harry Potter series and just so happen to be available for National Ice Cream Day this Sunday, July 17. Check out these flavors: Chocolate Frog, Fizzie Whizzle Bees, Triple Berry Crumpet, and Buttered Beer.

Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery

