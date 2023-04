ST. LOUIS – Flowers are finding their way on the plates of many this spring.

It’s a trend, but you have to make sure you eat the edible flowers. Don’t just go picking dandelions out of the front lawn!

Wednesday we got a flower tutorial by Jen Richmond and Liz Sloan of Pretty Together. See how they add flowers to tarts, breads, cookies, spring rolls, and Champagne. It’s a toast to spring!

