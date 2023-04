ST. LOUIS – Food is art, and it tells a story, according to Chef Todd Segneri.

He’s the artist behind Culinary Canvas, a plant-based catering company. Chef Todd can make anything for any dietary need.

How about a full taco bar, or Chinese takeaway, or a good old-new fashioned buffet-style menu? Plant-based meals that are oh so tasty, and better yet, healthy!

CulinaryCanvasstl.com