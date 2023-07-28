ST. LOUIS — Adam and Laura Stumpf thought first started thinking about their own distillery in 2014 and in 2015 they opened it! Stumpy’s is on 9-acres of an 8-generation family farm in Columbia, IL. They grow the grain to make wonderful bourbon, whiskey and vodkas. Book a tasting tour and see how special this family owned and operated business really is to the area. It’s just one of thousands of things you can discover in Downstate Illinois!

Stumpy’s Spirits Distillery

1727 Centerville Road in Columbia, IL

stumpysspirits.com