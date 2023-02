ST. LOUIS – Laissez le bon temps rouler!

It’s still Monday, and we have Fat Tuesday, so let’s eat. St. Louis Magazine’s George Mahe gave his faves for Fat Tuesday. There are the treats you can indulge in before the Lenten season.

Here’s his list:

Beignet All Day- sweet and savory beignets

4 Hens Creole Kitchen: N’awlins Bread Pudding and pan seared chicken dawlins with dirty mustard

Sister Cities Cajun: low country cioppino and crawfish and crab cakes with remoulade