Get $50 gift certificates for just $25 to Novellus on Main Street St. Charles

Food And Drink

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A good book gets you exploring! That’s the thought behind Novellus, a new restaurant on Historic Main Street in St. Charles. They play off the word “novel” because their menu and food are works of art. The kitchen makes from scratch entrees, sides, and appetizers. Wait until you see their bar and join their cocktail workshop.

Today, you can purchase a $50.00 gift certificate for $25.00! These gift certificates are limited and are sure to sell out fast! Be our guest, and go to fox2nowbeourguest.com, and buy them today!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News