Get food delivered to you while you enjoy craft beer at Chillax

ST. LOUIS – Chillax is a craft beer specialty store and taproom located in Wentzville. They continuously rotate 30 beer taps and have dozens of canned and bottled beer, wine, seltzers, and ciders.

Draft beer is available as full or half pours. Just find something you like, bring it to the bar, and they will open it for you. Chillax encourages customers to bring in takeout or have food delivered which is a new concept that supports surrounding restaurants and eateries.

714 West Pearce Blvd

Wentzville, MO 63385

636-887-0387

info@chillaxstl.com