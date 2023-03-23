ST. LOUIS – Get your brackets ready.

Nudo House and Mai Lee are doing their own version of March Madness. Starting on March 27 through sales and online votes, they will determine the winning dish from each restaurant.

It will continue until we have a championship dish! Guests and followers will be able to download or screenshot the brackets and can play along.

They fill out the brackets and send them in by Monday. At the end of the rounds, a winning/perfect bracket for each restaurant will receive a $100 gift card!

NudoHouseSTL.com

MaiLeeSTL.com