ST. LOUIS – ‘Lit’ is one of the most popular pop-up experiences at Molly’s in Soulard.

For 5 years, the popular bar has celebrated the holidays with specialty drinks and eats! This year, partake in ‘Lit’ from November 24 to December 23.

On Wednesday, we gave you a peek at the drinks you can get coming up in a couple of days!

You must register for a ticket at: MollysInSoulard.com/lit

816 Geyer Avenue in Soulard