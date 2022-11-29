ST. LOUIS – Amy’s Cake Pop Shop must have some helper elves right now because they have a ton of new items to satisfy the sweet tooth in your family.

First, you can join the cake pop of the month club. Then, jump right into the advent season with their cake pop calendar and don’t forget their hot chocolate party bomb. It’s big enough to serve 16 with hot chocolate and marshmallows.

Half the fun is watching this bomb melt into the best cocoa you can drink. Let’s not forget the winter wandering market. See where the cake pops will pop up next.

AmysCakePopShop.com