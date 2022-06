ST. LOUIS – 4 Hands Brewing Co. and 1220 Artisan Spirits made City Wide Pride Cans, Rainbow Seltzers, and Pride Vodka. They brought all these happy hour drinks to our studios. Part of the proceeds from the sales of the delicious drinks benefits PROMO, a statewide organization that confronts discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community. They are available all month.

PromoOnline.org