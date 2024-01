ST. LOUIS – What better way to celebrate National Whipped Cream Day than at the Soda Fountain Express in Westport?

They have been open for just a week and the place is hopping! If you like the one at Union Station, you will love this hot spot for burgers, fries, and freak shakes!

Why are they called that? See for yourself as Chelsea Haynes makes her own shake with all the whipped cream!

SodaFountainExpress-stl.com