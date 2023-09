DUTZOW, Mo. – Wines are not just for the first courses of a meal; they make nice additions to the desserts.

The Chocolate Rooster makes the area’s best gooey butter cakes, and Wednesday we paired them with some award-winning wines from Blumenhof Winery in Dutzow, Missouri. Find the Chocolate Rooster every Saturday at the Lake St. Louis Farmer’s Market at the Meadows shopping center and also at Mac’s Local Eats off Oakland Avenue in West St. Louis.

TheChocolateRooster.com Blumenhof.com