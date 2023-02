ST. LOUIS – Cocaine Bear hits theaters this Friday.

It’s loosely based off the 1985 incident where a drug smuggler’s plane crashes and a bear consumes the cocaine from the plane. Now, that bear died, but the one on the movie ends up wreaking havoc.

To get into the spirit of this movie, Vincent Van Doughnut is offering a free bear claw doughnut to the first 25 customers. The shop in Tower Grove opens at 6am. Early bird gets the bear claw.

VincentVanDoughnut.com

CocaineBear.Movie